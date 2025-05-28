useless

The live Useless Coin price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.36M. The table above accurately updates our USELESS price in real time. The price of USELESS is up 0.77% since last hour, down -14.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.87M. USELESS has a circulating supply of 999.94M coins and a max supply of 999.94M USELESS.

Useless Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Useless Coin?

The current market cap of Useless Coin is $13.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Useless Coin?

Currently, 458.42M of USELESS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.11%.

What is the current price of Useless Coin?

The price of 1 Useless Coin currently costs $0.01.

How many Useless Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Useless Coin is 999.94M. This is the total amount of USELESS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Useless Coin?

Useless Coin (USELESS) currently ranks 1408 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

