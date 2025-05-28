usn

The live Noon USN price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $478.63K. The table above accurately updates our USN price in real time. The price of USN is up 0.02% since last hour, up 0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.12M. USN has a circulating supply of 22.12M coins and a max supply of 22.12M USN.

Noon USN Stats

What is the market cap of Noon USN?

The current market cap of Noon USN is $22.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Noon USN?

Currently, 478.63K of USN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $478.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of Noon USN?

The price of 1 Noon USN currently costs $1.00.

How many Noon USN are there?

The current circulating supply of Noon USN is 22.12M. This is the total amount of USN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Noon USN?

Noon USN (USN) currently ranks 1152 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.13M

0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1152

24H Volume

$ 478.63K

Circulating Supply

22,000,000

