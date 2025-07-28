usol

Unit SolanaUSOL

Live Unit Solana price updates and the latest Unit Solana news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$168.26

$0

(0%)

24h low

$161.24

24h high

$170.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Unit Solana price today is $168.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.21M. The table above accurately updates our USOL price in real time. The price of USOL is up 0.59% since last hour, up 3.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $84.13B. USOL has a circulating supply of 139.36K coins and a max supply of 500.00M USOL.

Unit Solana Stats

What is the market cap of Unit Solana?

The current market cap of Unit Solana is $23.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Unit Solana?

Currently, 72.55K of USOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.21M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.54%.

What is the current price of Unit Solana?

The price of 1 Unit Solana currently costs $168.26.

How many Unit Solana are there?

The current circulating supply of Unit Solana is 139.36K. This is the total amount of USOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Unit Solana?

Unit Solana (USOL) currently ranks 1179 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.45M

3.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1179

24H Volume

$ 12.21M

Circulating Supply

140,000

latest Unit Solana news