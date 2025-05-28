usr

Resolv USRUSR

Live Resolv USR price updates and the latest Resolv USR news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Resolv USR price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.91M. The table above accurately updates our USR price in real time. The price of USR is up 0.01% since last hour, up 0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $248.17M. USR has a circulating supply of 248.27M coins and a max supply of 248.27M USR.

Resolv USR Stats

What is the market cap of Resolv USR?

The current market cap of Resolv USR is $248.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Resolv USR?

Currently, 15.92M of USR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.01%.

What is the current price of Resolv USR?

The price of 1 Resolv USR currently costs $1.00.

How many Resolv USR are there?

The current circulating supply of Resolv USR is 248.27M. This is the total amount of USR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Resolv USR?

Resolv USR (USR) currently ranks 271 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 248.18M

0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#271

24H Volume

$ 15.91M

Circulating Supply

250,000,000

latest Resolv USR news