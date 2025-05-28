ustc

$0.0121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

USD
BTC

The live TerraClassicUSD price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our USTC price in real time. The price of USTC is down -0.38% since last hour, up 0.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $118.15M. USTC has a circulating supply of 9.79B coins and a max supply of 9.79B USTC.

TerraClassicUSD Stats

What is the market cap of TerraClassicUSD?

The current market cap of TerraClassicUSD is $118.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TerraClassicUSD?

Currently, of USTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.44%.

What is the current price of TerraClassicUSD?

The price of 1 TerraClassicUSD currently costs $0.01.

How many TerraClassicUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of TerraClassicUSD is 9.79B. This is the total amount of USTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TerraClassicUSD?

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) currently ranks 214 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 118.32M

0.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#214

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

9,800,000,000

