The live USUALx price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $196.47K. The table above accurately updates our USUALX price in real time. The price of USUALX is down -0.06% since last hour, down -0.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $70.70M. USUALX has a circulating supply of 356.92M coins and a max supply of 356.92M USUALX.

USUALx Stats

What is the market cap of USUALx?

The current market cap of USUALx is $70.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USUALx?

Currently, 991.85K of USUALX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $196.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.13%.

What is the current price of USUALx?

The price of 1 USUALx currently costs $0.20.

How many USUALx are there?

The current circulating supply of USUALx is 356.92M. This is the total amount of USUALX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of USUALx?

USUALx (USUALX) currently ranks 614 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 70.69M

-0.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#614

24H Volume

$ 196.47K

Circulating Supply

360,000,000

