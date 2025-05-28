usx

$0.997

The live dForce USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $188.20K. The table above accurately updates our USX price in real time. The price of USX is down -0.56% since last hour, up 0.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $134.14M. USX has a circulating supply of 15.45M coins and a max supply of 134.57M USX.

dForce USD Stats

What is the market cap of dForce USD?

The current market cap of dForce USD is $15.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of dForce USD?

Currently, 188.81K of USX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $188.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.17%.

What is the current price of dForce USD?

The price of 1 dForce USD currently costs $1.00.

How many dForce USD are there?

The current circulating supply of dForce USD is 15.45M. This is the total amount of USX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of dForce USD?

dForce USD (USX) currently ranks 1297 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.40M

0.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1297

24H Volume

$ 188.20K

Circulating Supply

15,000,000

