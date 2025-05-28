usyc

$1.09

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.09

24h high

$1.09

The live Circle USYC price today is $1.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $274.28K. The table above accurately updates our USYC price in real time. The price of USYC is % since last hour, down -0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $408.57M. USYC has a circulating supply of 375.53M coins and a max supply of 375.53M USYC.

Circle USYC Stats

What is the market cap of Circle USYC?

The current market cap of Circle USYC is $408.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Circle USYC?

Currently, 252.09K of USYC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $274.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of Circle USYC?

The price of 1 Circle USYC currently costs $1.09.

How many Circle USYC are there?

The current circulating supply of Circle USYC is 375.53M. This is the total amount of USYC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Circle USYC?

Circle USYC (USYC) currently ranks 194 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 408.76M

-0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#194

24H Volume

$ 274.28K

Circulating Supply

380,000,000

