utk

xMoneyUTK

Live xMoney price updates and the latest xMoney news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0549

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live xMoney price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.09M. The table above accurately updates our UTK price in real time. The price of UTK is up 0.23% since last hour, up 1.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $54.85M. UTK has a circulating supply of 470.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B UTK.

xMoney Stats

What is the market cap of xMoney?

The current market cap of xMoney is $25.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of xMoney?

Currently, 19.87M of UTK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.00%.

What is the current price of xMoney?

The price of 1 xMoney currently costs $0.05.

How many xMoney are there?

The current circulating supply of xMoney is 470.00M. This is the total amount of UTK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of xMoney?

xMoney (UTK) currently ranks 570 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 25.76M

1.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#570

24H Volume

$ 1.09M

Circulating Supply

470,000,000

latest xMoney news