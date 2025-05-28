Utility Web3ShotUW3S
Live Utility Web3Shot price updates and the latest Utility Web3Shot news.
price
$0.263
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.20
24h high
$0.34
The live Utility Web3Shot price today is $0.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $135.55K. The table above accurately updates our UW3S price in real time. The price of UW3S is up 9.13% since last hour, up 28.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.63B. UW3S has a circulating supply of 24.70M coins and a max supply of 10.00B UW3S.
Utility Web3Shot Stats
What is the market cap of Utility Web3Shot?
The current market cap of Utility Web3Shot is $8.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Utility Web3Shot?
Currently, 516.05K of UW3S were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $135.55K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 28.76%.
What is the current price of Utility Web3Shot?
The price of 1 Utility Web3Shot currently costs $0.26.
How many Utility Web3Shot are there?
The current circulating supply of Utility Web3Shot is 24.70M. This is the total amount of UW3S that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Utility Web3Shot?
Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.31M
28.76 %
#1703
$ 135.55K
25,000,000
