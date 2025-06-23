UX ChainUX
Live UX Chain price updates and the latest UX Chain news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00364
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.004
The live UX Chain price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our UX price in real time. The price of UX is up 6.16% since last hour, up 10.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.67M. UX has a circulating supply of 4.43B coins and a max supply of 11.98B UX.
UX Chain Stats
What is the market cap of UX Chain?
The current market cap of UX Chain is $16.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of UX Chain?
Currently, of UX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.68%.
What is the current price of UX Chain?
The price of 1 UX Chain currently costs $0.004.
How many UX Chain are there?
The current circulating supply of UX Chain is 4.43B. This is the total amount of UX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of UX Chain?
UX Chain (UX) currently ranks 724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.09M
10.68 %
#724
$
4,400,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.