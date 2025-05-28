UXLINKUXLINK
Live UXLINK price updates and the latest UXLINK news.
price
sponsored by
$0.44
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.43
24h high
$0.45
The live UXLINK price today is $0.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.10M. The table above accurately updates our UXLINK price in real time. The price of UXLINK is down -0.12% since last hour, down -0.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $440.25M. UXLINK has a circulating supply of 408.96M coins and a max supply of 1.00B UXLINK.
UXLINK Stats
What is the market cap of UXLINK?
The current market cap of UXLINK is $180.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of UXLINK?
Currently, 52.47M of UXLINK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.23%.
What is the current price of UXLINK?
The price of 1 UXLINK currently costs $0.44.
How many UXLINK are there?
The current circulating supply of UXLINK is 408.96M. This is the total amount of UXLINK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of UXLINK?
UXLINK (UXLINK) currently ranks 337 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 180.07M
-0.23 %
#337
$ 23.10M
410,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/