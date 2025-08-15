v2ex

The live V2EX price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $666.21K. The table above accurately updates our V2EX price in real time. The price of V2EX is up 0.17% since last hour, down -4.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.84M. V2EX has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B V2EX.

V2EX Stats

What is the market cap of V2EX?

The current market cap of V2EX is $10.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of V2EX?

Currently, 61.44M of V2EX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $666.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.43%.

What is the current price of V2EX?

The price of 1 V2EX currently costs $0.01.

How many V2EX are there?

The current circulating supply of V2EX is 1.00B. This is the total amount of V2EX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of V2EX?

V2EX (V2EX) currently ranks 1721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.82M

-4.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#1721

24H Volume

$ 666.21K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

