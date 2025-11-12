val

$1.16

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.02

24h high

$1.36

VS
USD
BTC

The live Validity price today is $1.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.83M. The table above accurately updates our VAL price in real time. The price of VAL is down -2.08% since last hour, up 35.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.44M. VAL has a circulating supply of 5.21M coins and a max supply of 9.00M VAL.

Validity Stats

What is the market cap of Validity?

The current market cap of Validity is $6.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Validity?

Currently, 3.30M of VAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.83M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 35.60%.

What is the current price of Validity?

The price of 1 Validity currently costs $1.16.

How many Validity are there?

The current circulating supply of Validity is 5.21M. This is the total amount of VAL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Validity?

Validity (VAL) currently ranks 1685 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.40M

35.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1685

24H Volume

$ 3.83M

Circulating Supply

5,200,000

