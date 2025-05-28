vanry

The live Vanar Chain price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.16M. The table above accurately updates our VANRY price in real time. The price of VANRY is down -1.89% since last hour, up 0.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $85.15M. VANRY has a circulating supply of 1.94B coins and a max supply of 1.99B VANRY.

Vanar Chain Stats

What is the market cap of Vanar Chain?

The current market cap of Vanar Chain is $82.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vanar Chain?

Currently, 260.93M of VANRY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.99%.

What is the current price of Vanar Chain?

The price of 1 Vanar Chain currently costs $0.04.

How many Vanar Chain are there?

The current circulating supply of Vanar Chain is 1.94B. This is the total amount of VANRY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vanar Chain?

Vanar Chain (VANRY) currently ranks 568 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 82.77M

0.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#568

24H Volume

$ 11.16M

Circulating Supply

1,900,000,000

