$0.0073

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Vapor price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $213.53K. The table above accurately updates our VAPOR price in real time. The price of VAPOR is down -10.16% since last hour, down -21.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.32M. VAPOR has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B VAPOR.

Vapor Stats

What is the market cap of Vapor?

The current market cap of Vapor is $8.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vapor?

Currently, 29.24M of VAPOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $213.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.37%.

What is the current price of Vapor?

The price of 1 Vapor currently costs $0.007.

How many Vapor are there?

The current circulating supply of Vapor is 1.00B. This is the total amount of VAPOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vapor?

Vapor (VAPOR) currently ranks 1706 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.14M

-21.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1706

24H Volume

$ 213.53K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

