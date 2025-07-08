vbusdc

VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana)VBUSDC

Live VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) price updates and the latest VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.57M. The table above accurately updates our VBUSDC price in real time. The price of VBUSDC is up 0.11% since last hour, up 0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $80.25M. VBUSDC has a circulating supply of 80.26M coins and a max supply of 80.25M VBUSDC.

VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) Stats

What is the market cap of VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana)?

The current market cap of VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) is $80.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana)?

Currently, 6.57M of VBUSDC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.06%.

What is the current price of VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana)?

The price of 1 VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) currently costs $1.00.

How many VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) are there?

The current circulating supply of VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) is 80.26M. This is the total amount of VBUSDC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana)?

VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) (VBUSDC) currently ranks 527 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 80.24M

0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#527

24H Volume

$ 6.57M

Circulating Supply

80,000,000

latest VaultBridge Bridged USDC (Katana) news