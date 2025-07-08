vbusdt

The live VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $545.14K. The table above accurately updates our VBUSDT price in real time. The price of VBUSDT is down -0.01% since last hour, up 0.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.19M. VBUSDT has a circulating supply of 19.20M coins and a max supply of 19.20M VBUSDT.

VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana) Stats

What is the market cap of VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana)?

The current market cap of VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana) is $19.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana)?

Currently, 545.26K of VBUSDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $545.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.04%.

What is the current price of VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana)?

The price of 1 VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana) currently costs $1.00.

How many VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana) are there?

The current circulating supply of VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana) is 19.20M. This is the total amount of VBUSDT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana)?

VaultBridge Bridged USDT (Katana) (VBUSDT) currently ranks 1161 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.20M

0.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1161

24H Volume

$ 545.14K

Circulating Supply

19,000,000

