$109,434

$0

(0%)

24h low

$108,168.00

24h high

$109,361.00

The live VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana) price today is $109,434.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $875.53K. The table above accurately updates our VBWBTC price in real time. The price of VBWBTC is up 0.33% since last hour, up 0.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.49M. VBWBTC has a circulating supply of 205.54 coins and a max supply of 205.54 VBWBTC.

VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana) Stats

What is the market cap of VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana)?

The current market cap of VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana) is $22.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana)?

Currently, 8.00 of VBWBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $875.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.69%.

What is the current price of VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana)?

The price of 1 VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana) currently costs $109,434.00.

How many VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana) are there?

The current circulating supply of VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana) is 205.54. This is the total amount of VBWBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana)?

VaultBridge Bridged WBTC (Katana) (VBWBTC) currently ranks 1082 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 22.40M

0.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1082

24H Volume

$ 875.53K

Circulating Supply

210

