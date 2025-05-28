vcf

Valencia CF Fan TokenVCF

Live Valencia CF Fan Token price updates and the latest Valencia CF Fan Token news.

price

$0.583

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.58

24h high

$0.59

The live Valencia CF Fan Token price today is $0.58 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.15K. The table above accurately updates our VCF price in real time. The price of VCF is down -0.52% since last hour, down -1.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.83M. VCF has a circulating supply of 12.26M coins and a max supply of 10.00M VCF.

Valencia CF Fan Token Stats

What is the market cap of Valencia CF Fan Token?

The current market cap of Valencia CF Fan Token is $7.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Valencia CF Fan Token?

Currently, 106.58K of VCF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.01%.

What is the current price of Valencia CF Fan Token?

The price of 1 Valencia CF Fan Token currently costs $0.58.

How many Valencia CF Fan Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Valencia CF Fan Token is 12.26M. This is the total amount of VCF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Valencia CF Fan Token?

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) currently ranks 1406 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.15M

-1.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1406

24H Volume

$ 62.15K

Circulating Supply

12,000,000

