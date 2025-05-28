vcnt

$19.98

$0

(0%)

24h low

$19.86

24h high

$20.40

The live ViciCoin price today is $19.98 with a 24-hour trading volume of $289.30K. The table above accurately updates our VCNT price in real time. The price of VCNT is up 0.08% since last hour, down -1.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $199.80M. VCNT has a circulating supply of 5.70M coins and a max supply of 10.00M VCNT.

ViciCoin Stats

What is the market cap of ViciCoin?

The current market cap of ViciCoin is $113.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ViciCoin?

Currently, 14.48K of VCNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $289.30K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.96%.

What is the current price of ViciCoin?

The price of 1 ViciCoin currently costs $19.98.

How many ViciCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of ViciCoin is 5.70M. This is the total amount of VCNT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ViciCoin?

ViciCoin (VCNT) currently ranks 449 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 113.82M

-1.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#449

24H Volume

$ 289.30K

Circulating Supply

5,700,000

