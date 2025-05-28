VeridaVDA
$0.0307
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.03
The live Verida price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $702.01K. The table above accurately updates our VDA price in real time. The price of VDA is up 22.60% since last hour, up 102.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $30.73M. VDA has a circulating supply of 133.08M coins and a max supply of 1.00B VDA.
Verida Stats
What is the market cap of Verida?
The current market cap of Verida is $4.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Verida?
Currently, 22.85M of VDA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $702.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 102.67%.
What is the current price of Verida?
The price of 1 Verida currently costs $0.03.
How many Verida are there?
The current circulating supply of Verida is 133.08M. This is the total amount of VDA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Verida?
Verida (VDA) currently ranks 1685 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
