$0.0015
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.01
The live VERRA DNA price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $196.72K. The table above accurately updates our VDNA price in real time. The price of VDNA is down -88.06% since last hour, down -89.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.49M. VDNA has a circulating supply of 989.98M coins and a max supply of 989.98M VDNA.
VERRA DNA Stats
What is the market cap of VERRA DNA?
The current market cap of VERRA DNA is $12.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of VERRA DNA?
Currently, 131.06M of VDNA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $196.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -89.89%.
What is the current price of VERRA DNA?
The price of 1 VERRA DNA currently costs $0.002.
How many VERRA DNA are there?
The current circulating supply of VERRA DNA is 989.98M. This is the total amount of VDNA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of VERRA DNA?
VERRA DNA (VDNA) currently ranks 1573 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.43M
-89.89 %
#1573
$ 196.72K
990,000,000
