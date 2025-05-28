vee

$0.0216

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live BLOCKv price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $117.13K. The table above accurately updates our VEE price in real time. The price of VEE is up 0.13% since last hour, up 1.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $78.62M. VEE has a circulating supply of 3.65B coins and a max supply of 3.65B VEE.

BLOCKv Stats

What is the market cap of BLOCKv?

The current market cap of BLOCKv is $78.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BLOCKv?

Currently, 5.43M of VEE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $117.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.67%.

What is the current price of BLOCKv?

The price of 1 BLOCKv currently costs $0.02.

How many BLOCKv are there?

The current circulating supply of BLOCKv is 3.65B. This is the total amount of VEE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BLOCKv?

BLOCKv (VEE) currently ranks 580 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 78.54M

1.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#580

24H Volume

$ 117.13K

Circulating Supply

3,600,000,000

