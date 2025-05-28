Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to facilitate the shift from physical to digital cash economies, making privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and a quality user experience. Fair distribution and broad decentralization are supported through a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy.