$0.107
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.07
24h high
$0.11
The live Velar price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.59M. The table above accurately updates our VELAR price in real time. The price of VELAR is down -2.40% since last hour, up 53.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $107.29M. VELAR has a circulating supply of 112.29M coins and a max supply of 1.00B VELAR.
Velar Stats
What is the market cap of Velar?
The current market cap of Velar is $12.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Velar?
Currently, 24.14M of VELAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 53.23%.
What is the current price of Velar?
The price of 1 Velar currently costs $0.11.
How many Velar are there?
The current circulating supply of Velar is 112.29M. This is the total amount of VELAR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Velar?
Velar (VELAR) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 12.16M
53.23 %
#1729
$ 2.59M
110,000,000
