The live Velo price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.16M. The table above accurately updates our VELO price in real time. The price of VELO is down -0.49% since last hour, up 0.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $300.43M. VELO has a circulating supply of 7.39B coins and a max supply of 24.00B VELO.

Velo Stats

What is the market cap of Velo?

The current market cap of Velo is $92.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Velo?

Currently, 891.16M of VELO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.15%.

What is the current price of Velo?

The price of 1 Velo currently costs $0.01.

How many Velo are there?

The current circulating supply of Velo is 7.39B. This is the total amount of VELO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Velo?

Velo (VELO) currently ranks 522 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 92.65M

0.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#522

24H Volume

$ 11.16M

Circulating Supply

7,400,000,000

