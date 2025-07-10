VelvetVELVET
Live Velvet price updates and the latest Velvet news.
price
$0.0815
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.08
The live Velvet price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $36.53M. The table above accurately updates our VELVET price in real time. The price of VELVET is up 31.40% since last hour, up 67.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $81.46M. VELVET has a circulating supply of 112.27M coins and a max supply of 1.00B VELVET.
Velvet Stats
What is the market cap of Velvet?
The current market cap of Velvet is $9.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Velvet?
Currently, 448.44M of VELVET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $36.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 67.33%.
What is the current price of Velvet?
The price of 1 Velvet currently costs $0.08.
How many Velvet are there?
The current circulating supply of Velvet is 112.27M. This is the total amount of VELVET that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Velvet?
Velvet (VELVET) currently ranks 1711 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.00M
67.33 %
#1711
$ 36.53M
110,000,000
