$0.109

The live Venom price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.03M. The table above accurately updates our VENOM price in real time. The price of VENOM is up 0.04% since last hour, up 1.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $794.32M. VENOM has a circulating supply of 2.08B coins and a max supply of 7.29B VENOM.

Venom Stats

What is the market cap of Venom?

The current market cap of Venom is $226.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Venom?

Currently, 9.42M of VENOM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.86%.

What is the current price of Venom?

The price of 1 Venom currently costs $0.11.

How many Venom are there?

The current circulating supply of Venom is 2.08B. This is the total amount of VENOM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Venom?

Venom (VENOM) currently ranks 290 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 226.41M

1.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#290

24H Volume

$ 1.03M

Circulating Supply

2,100,000,000

