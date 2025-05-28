vertai

$0.233

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.23

24h high

$0.28

The live Vertical AI price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $586.22K. The table above accurately updates our VERTAI price in real time. The price of VERTAI is up 0.99% since last hour, down -13.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.31M. VERTAI has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M VERTAI.

Vertical AI Stats

What is the market cap of Vertical AI?

The current market cap of Vertical AI is $23.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vertical AI?

Currently, 2.51M of VERTAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $586.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.22%.

What is the current price of Vertical AI?

The price of 1 Vertical AI currently costs $0.23.

How many Vertical AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Vertical AI is 100.00M. This is the total amount of VERTAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vertical AI?

Vertical AI (VERTAI) currently ranks 1129 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.31M

-13.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1129

24H Volume

$ 586.22K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

