$3,124.73

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1,326.50

24h high

$3,185.93

The live Verum Coin price today is $3,124.73 with a 24-hour trading volume of $275.80K. The table above accurately updates our VERUM price in real time. The price of VERUM is down -0.49% since last hour, up 135.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.90B. VERUM has a circulating supply of 93.40K coins and a max supply of 6.69M VERUM.

Verum Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Verum Coin?

The current market cap of Verum Coin is $291.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Verum Coin?

Currently, 88.26 of VERUM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $275.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 135.56%.

What is the current price of Verum Coin?

The price of 1 Verum Coin currently costs $3,124.73.

How many Verum Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Verum Coin is 93.40K. This is the total amount of VERUM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Verum Coin?

Verum Coin (VERUM) currently ranks 293 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 291.86M

135.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#293

24H Volume

$ 275.80K

Circulating Supply

93,000

