VeChain is a smart contract platform focused on providing supply chain management solutions for enterprises and integrating with Internet of Things (IoT) devices to facilitate the process. Its goal is to leverage distributed ledger technology to streamline these operations and information flow for complicated supply chains. VeChain Token (VET) and VeChainThor Energy (VTHO) are the two tokens on the Vechain network. The former is used to relay value across VeChain's network, while the latter is utilized to power smart contract transactions as energy or "gas." The VeChain platform claims to give authorized stakeholders with a total view of critical information related to a product and its business processes (i.e storage, transit, supply and authenticity) as well as increase market transparency.