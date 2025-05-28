vext

$0.0366

The live Veloce price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $59.58M. The table above accurately updates our VEXT price in real time. The price of VEXT is down -16.65% since last hour, up 57.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.99M. VEXT has a circulating supply of 267.98M coins and a max supply of 300.00M VEXT.

Veloce Stats

What is the market cap of Veloce?

The current market cap of Veloce is $10.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Veloce?

Currently, 1.63B of VEXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $59.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 57.98%.

What is the current price of Veloce?

The price of 1 Veloce currently costs $0.04.

How many Veloce are there?

The current circulating supply of Veloce is 267.98M. This is the total amount of VEXT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Veloce?

Veloce (VEXT) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.44M

57.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 59.58M

Circulating Supply

270,000,000

