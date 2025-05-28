vfox

$0.212

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.12

24h high

$0.26

The live VFOX price today is $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $212.73K. The table above accurately updates our VFOX price in real time. The price of VFOX is down -8.61% since last hour, up 73.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.45M. VFOX has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M VFOX.

VFOX Stats

What is the market cap of VFOX?

The current market cap of VFOX is $5.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VFOX?

Currently, 1.00M of VFOX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $212.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 73.38%.

What is the current price of VFOX?

The price of 1 VFOX currently costs $0.21.

How many VFOX are there?

The current circulating supply of VFOX is 21.00M. This is the total amount of VFOX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VFOX?

VFOX (VFOX) currently ranks 1679 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.19M

73.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#1679

24H Volume

$ 212.73K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

