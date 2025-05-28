via

ViacoinVIA

Live Viacoin price updates and the latest Viacoin news.

The live Viacoin price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.95K. The table above accurately updates our VIA price in real time. The price of VIA is up 13.61% since last hour, up 213.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . VIA has a circulating supply of 23.17M coins and a max supply of VIA.

Viacoin Stats

What is the market cap of Viacoin?

The current market cap of Viacoin is $2.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Viacoin?

Currently, 184.12K of VIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.95K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 213.57%.

What is the current price of Viacoin?

The price of 1 Viacoin currently costs $0.09.

How many Viacoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Viacoin is 23.17M. This is the total amount of VIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Viacoin?

Viacoin (VIA) currently ranks 504 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.36M

213.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#504

24H Volume

$ 16.95K

Circulating Supply

23,000,000

