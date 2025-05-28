vib

The live Viberate price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $28.19M. The table above accurately updates our VIB price in real time. The price of VIB is up 5.91% since last hour, up 119.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.61M. VIB has a circulating supply of 182.56M coins and a max supply of 200.00M VIB.

Viberate Stats

What is the market cap of Viberate?

The current market cap of Viberate is $6.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Viberate?

Currently, 741.16M of VIB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $28.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 119.90%.

What is the current price of Viberate?

The price of 1 Viberate currently costs $0.04.

How many Viberate are there?

The current circulating supply of Viberate is 182.56M. This is the total amount of VIB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Viberate?

Viberate (VIB) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.96M

119.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 28.19M

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

