$0.00565

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live Vibe Token price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $318.73. The table above accurately updates our VIBE price in real time. The price of VIBE is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.65B. VIBE has a circulating supply of 260.14M coins and a max supply of 1.00T VIBE.

Vibe Token Stats

What is the market cap of Vibe Token?

The current market cap of Vibe Token is $1.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vibe Token?

Currently, 56.36K of VIBE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $318.73 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Vibe Token?

The price of 1 Vibe Token currently costs $0.006.

How many Vibe Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Vibe Token is 260.14M. This is the total amount of VIBE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vibe Token?

Vibe Token (VIBE) currently ranks 547 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.47M

%

Market Cap Rank

#547

24H Volume

$ 318.73

Circulating Supply

260,000,000

