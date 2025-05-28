vidt

VIDT DAOVIDT

Live VIDT DAO price updates and the latest VIDT DAO news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00635

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live VIDT DAO price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.03M. The table above accurately updates our VIDT price in real time. The price of VIDT is down -30.38% since last hour, down -73.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.35M. VIDT has a circulating supply of 869.77M coins and a max supply of 1.00B VIDT.

VIDT DAO Stats

What is the market cap of VIDT DAO?

The current market cap of VIDT DAO is $6.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VIDT DAO?

Currently, 3.16B of VIDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -73.90%.

What is the current price of VIDT DAO?

The price of 1 VIDT DAO currently costs $0.006.

How many VIDT DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of VIDT DAO is 869.77M. This is the total amount of VIDT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VIDT DAO?

VIDT DAO (VIDT) currently ranks 1703 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.25M

-73.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1703

24H Volume

$ 20.03M

Circulating Supply

870,000,000

latest VIDT DAO news