vidya

VidyaVIDYA

Live Vidya price updates and the latest Vidya news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0838

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live Vidya price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $331.85K. The table above accurately updates our VIDYA price in real time. The price of VIDYA is down -4.38% since last hour, down -4.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.19M. VIDYA has a circulating supply of 43.11M coins and a max supply of 50.00M VIDYA.

Vidya Stats

What is the market cap of Vidya?

The current market cap of Vidya is $3.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vidya?

Currently, 3.96M of VIDYA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $331.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.26%.

What is the current price of Vidya?

The price of 1 Vidya currently costs $0.08.

How many Vidya are there?

The current circulating supply of Vidya is 43.11M. This is the total amount of VIDYA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vidya?

Vidya (VIDYA) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.73M

-4.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 331.85K

Circulating Supply

43,000,000

latest Vidya news