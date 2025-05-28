vikita

Live VIKITA price updates and the latest VIKITA news.

price

$0.00565

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live VIKITA price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $195.42K. The table above accurately updates our VIKITA price in real time. The price of VIKITA is up 20.86% since last hour, up 37.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.65M. VIKITA has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B VIKITA.

VIKITA Stats

What is the market cap of VIKITA?

The current market cap of VIKITA is $6.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VIKITA?

Currently, 34.59M of VIKITA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $195.42K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 37.61%.

What is the current price of VIKITA?

The price of 1 VIKITA currently costs $0.006.

How many VIKITA are there?

The current circulating supply of VIKITA is 1.00B. This is the total amount of VIKITA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VIKITA?

VIKITA (VIKITA) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.19M

37.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1717

24H Volume

$ 195.42K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

