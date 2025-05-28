vine

The live Vine price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38.66M. The table above accurately updates our VINE price in real time. The price of VINE is down -1.17% since last hour, up 1.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.09M. VINE has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M VINE.

What is the market cap of Vine?

The current market cap of Vine is $47.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vine?

Currently, 820.99M of VINE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $38.66M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.10%.

What is the current price of Vine?

The price of 1 Vine currently costs $0.05.

How many Vine are there?

The current circulating supply of Vine is 999.98M. This is the total amount of VINE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vine?

Vine (VINE) currently ranks 760 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 47.10M

1.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#760

24H Volume

$ 38.66M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

