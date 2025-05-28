vinu

$0.0000000193

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00000001

24h high

$0.00000002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Vita Inu price today is $0.00000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.91M. The table above accurately updates our VINU price in real time. The price of VINU is up 1.81% since last hour, up 33.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.32M. VINU has a circulating supply of 899.60T coins and a max supply of 899.60T VINU.

Vita Inu Stats

What is the market cap of Vita Inu?

The current market cap of Vita Inu is $17.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vita Inu?

Currently, 514.83T of VINU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.32%.

What is the current price of Vita Inu?

The price of 1 Vita Inu currently costs $0.00000002.

How many Vita Inu are there?

The current circulating supply of Vita Inu is 899.60T. This is the total amount of VINU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vita Inu?

Vita Inu (VINU) currently ranks 1275 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.26M

33.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1275

24H Volume

$ 9.91M

Circulating Supply

900,000,000,000,000

