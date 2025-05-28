Vita InuVINU
Live Vita Inu price updates and the latest Vita Inu news.
price
$0.0000000193
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00000001
24h high
$0.00000002
The live Vita Inu price today is $0.00000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.91M. The table above accurately updates our VINU price in real time. The price of VINU is up 1.81% since last hour, up 33.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.32M. VINU has a circulating supply of 899.60T coins and a max supply of 899.60T VINU.
Vita Inu Stats
What is the market cap of Vita Inu?
The current market cap of Vita Inu is $17.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Vita Inu?
Currently, 514.83T of VINU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.32%.
What is the current price of Vita Inu?
The price of 1 Vita Inu currently costs $0.00000002.
How many Vita Inu are there?
The current circulating supply of Vita Inu is 899.60T. This is the total amount of VINU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Vita Inu?
Vita Inu (VINU) currently ranks 1275 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.26M
33.32 %
#1275
$ 9.91M
900,000,000,000,000
