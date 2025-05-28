virgen

$0.0241

The live Virgen price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.13M. The table above accurately updates our VIRGEN price in real time. The price of VIRGEN is down -2.88% since last hour, down -21.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.10M. VIRGEN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B VIRGEN.

Virgen Stats

What is the market cap of Virgen?

The current market cap of Virgen is $24.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Virgen?

Currently, 213.02M of VIRGEN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.87%.

What is the current price of Virgen?

The price of 1 Virgen currently costs $0.02.

How many Virgen are there?

The current circulating supply of Virgen is 1.00B. This is the total amount of VIRGEN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Virgen?

Virgen (VIRGEN) currently ranks 1050 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 24.17M

-21.87 %

Market Cap Rank

#1050

24H Volume

$ 5.13M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

