The live Virtu by Virtuals price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.06M. The table above accurately updates our VIRTU price in real time. The price of VIRTU is down -14.56% since last hour, up 47.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.68M. VIRTU has a circulating supply of 999.85M coins and a max supply of 999.85M VIRTU.

What is the market cap of Virtu by Virtuals?

The current market cap of Virtu by Virtuals is $10.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Virtu by Virtuals?

Currently, 352.52M of VIRTU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 47.06%.

What is the current price of Virtu by Virtuals?

The price of 1 Virtu by Virtuals currently costs $0.009.

How many Virtu by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of Virtu by Virtuals is 999.85M. This is the total amount of VIRTU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Virtu by Virtuals?

Virtu by Virtuals (VIRTU) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

