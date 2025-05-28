vita

$1.33

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.28

24h high

$1.36

The live VitaDAO price today is $1.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.74M. The table above accurately updates our VITA price in real time. The price of VITA is down -0.43% since last hour, down -1.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $36.20M. VITA has a circulating supply of 25.49M coins and a max supply of 27.22M VITA.

VitaDAO Stats

What is the market cap of VitaDAO?

The current market cap of VitaDAO is $33.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VitaDAO?

Currently, 1.31M of VITA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.21%.

What is the current price of VitaDAO?

The price of 1 VitaDAO currently costs $1.33.

How many VitaDAO are there?

The current circulating supply of VitaDAO is 25.49M. This is the total amount of VITA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VitaDAO?

VitaDAO (VITA) currently ranks 904 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.97M

-1.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#904

24H Volume

$ 1.74M

Circulating Supply

25,000,000

