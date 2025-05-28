vite

$0.00582

The live Vite price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.43M. The table above accurately updates our VITE price in real time. The price of VITE is down -24.14% since last hour, down -25.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.47M. VITE has a circulating supply of 1.11B coins and a max supply of 1.11B VITE.

Vite Stats

What is the market cap of Vite?

The current market cap of Vite is $8.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Vite?

Currently, 418.32M of VITE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -25.96%.

What is the current price of Vite?

The price of 1 Vite currently costs $0.006.

How many Vite are there?

The current circulating supply of Vite is 1.11B. This is the total amount of VITE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Vite?

Vite (VITE) currently ranks 1677 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.49M

-25.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#1677

24H Volume

$ 2.43M

Circulating Supply

1,100,000,000

