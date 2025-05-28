vivi

VIVI COINVIVI

Live VIVI COIN price updates and the latest VIVI COIN news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00785

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live VIVI COIN price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $184.97K. The table above accurately updates our VIVI price in real time. The price of VIVI is up 0.08% since last hour, down -0.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.70M. VIVI has a circulating supply of 1.07B coins and a max supply of 2.00B VIVI.

VIVI COIN Stats

What is the market cap of VIVI COIN?

The current market cap of VIVI COIN is $8.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VIVI COIN?

Currently, 23.57M of VIVI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $184.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.10%.

What is the current price of VIVI COIN?

The price of 1 VIVI COIN currently costs $0.008.

How many VIVI COIN are there?

The current circulating supply of VIVI COIN is 1.07B. This is the total amount of VIVI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VIVI COIN?

VIVI COIN (VIVI) currently ranks 1725 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.39M

-0.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1725

24H Volume

$ 184.97K

Circulating Supply

1,100,000,000

latest VIVI COIN news