$0.00374

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.004

The live Velas price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $333.37K. The table above accurately updates our VLX price in real time. The price of VLX is down -0.11% since last hour, up 2.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.16M. VLX has a circulating supply of 2.72B coins and a max supply of 2.72B VLX.

Velas Stats

What is the market cap of Velas?

The current market cap of Velas is $10.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Velas?

Currently, 89.24M of VLX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $333.37K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.96%.

What is the current price of Velas?

The price of 1 Velas currently costs $0.004.

How many Velas are there?

The current circulating supply of Velas is 2.72B. This is the total amount of VLX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Velas?

Velas (VLX) currently ranks 1602 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.17M

2.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#1602

24H Volume

$ 333.37K

Circulating Supply

2,700,000,000

