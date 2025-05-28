vmint

$0.0134

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live VoluMint price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $680.69K. The table above accurately updates our VMINT price in real time. The price of VMINT is down -0.81% since last hour, up 3.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.39M. VMINT has a circulating supply of 609.45M coins and a max supply of 1.00B VMINT.

What is the market cap of VoluMint?

The current market cap of VoluMint is $8.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of VoluMint?

Currently, 50.83M of VMINT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $680.69K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.52%.

What is the current price of VoluMint?

The price of 1 VoluMint currently costs $0.01.

How many VoluMint are there?

The current circulating supply of VoluMint is 609.45M. This is the total amount of VMINT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of VoluMint?

VoluMint (VMINT) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.17M

3.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 680.69K

Circulating Supply

610,000,000

