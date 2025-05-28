Volt InuVOLT
Live Volt Inu price updates and the latest Volt Inu news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000000228
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000002
24h high
$0.0000002
The live Volt Inu price today is $0.0000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $370.38K. The table above accurately updates our VOLT price in real time. The price of VOLT is down -0.07% since last hour, up 1.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.75M. VOLT has a circulating supply of 62.26T coins and a max supply of 69.00T VOLT.
Volt Inu Stats
What is the market cap of Volt Inu?
The current market cap of Volt Inu is $14.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Volt Inu?
Currently, 1.62T of VOLT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $370.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.54%.
What is the current price of Volt Inu?
The price of 1 Volt Inu currently costs $0.0000002.
How many Volt Inu are there?
The current circulating supply of Volt Inu is 62.26T. This is the total amount of VOLT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Volt Inu?
Volt Inu (VOLT) currently ranks 1396 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.22M
1.54 %
#1396
$ 370.38K
62,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/