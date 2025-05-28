volt

$0.000000228

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000002

24h high

$0.0000002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Volt Inu price today is $0.0000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $370.38K. The table above accurately updates our VOLT price in real time. The price of VOLT is down -0.07% since last hour, up 1.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.75M. VOLT has a circulating supply of 62.26T coins and a max supply of 69.00T VOLT.

Volt Inu Stats

What is the market cap of Volt Inu?

The current market cap of Volt Inu is $14.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Volt Inu?

Currently, 1.62T of VOLT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $370.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.54%.

What is the current price of Volt Inu?

The price of 1 Volt Inu currently costs $0.0000002.

How many Volt Inu are there?

The current circulating supply of Volt Inu is 62.26T. This is the total amount of VOLT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Volt Inu?

Volt Inu (VOLT) currently ranks 1396 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.22M

1.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1396

24H Volume

$ 370.38K

Circulating Supply

62,000,000,000,000

